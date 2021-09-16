Parma City Schools change mask policy as COVID cases, quarantines rise

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Parma City Schools are changing their mask policy as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Starting Monday, Sept. 20, all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask for all indoor activities.

The district made the announcement Thursday, stating that recent data shows they need to take action to keep kids in school and avoid returning to virtual learning.

As of Thursday, the district has reported 30 COVID-19 cases among staff members, 133 cases among students and 871 student quarantines since the school year began.

On average, the district said they’ve quarantined over 50 students per day.

“We cannot in good conscience continue to remove so many students from our classrooms. County and state quarantine guidelines allow masked students to continue to come to school even if exposed to a peer with COVID,” the district said in a statement.

They plan to communicate with families about any future policy changes.