Parma City School District updates its back-to-school plan, will still start year fully remote

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — As Cuyahoga County is now downgraded to a Level 2 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which ranks coronavirus risk, Parma City School District‘s Board of Education met today to discuss what that change meant for the upcoming school year.

In a statement, district leadership said that getting students back to in-person learning is their goal, but that student/teacher safety remains their top priority. With that in mind, they announced plans to still start school this fall fully remote at least through Sept. 25.

If the county continues to rate as Level 2 in the coming weeks, the district then plans bring students back to the classroom using a hybrid online/in-person approach, starting Sept. 28.

Parents and students can still choose the Parma Virtual Learning Academy option if they want to learn online only for the entirety of the semester.

“Thank you for your patience with us throughout this process,” Superintendent Charles Smialek said in a statement. “We have recognized that there is no perfect plan for this COVID era, but hope that we can all take clear steps to resuming traditional in-person teaching and learning as soon as possible.”

Find out more about the leveled plan below:

