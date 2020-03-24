Parma Assisted Living Center residents give extra advice during coronavirus crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA (WJW)- Wisdom comes with age. As we continue to shed light on how Clevelanders are helping Clevelanders, we want to highlight inspirational messages coming from residents at the Mount Alverna Village, an Assisted Living Community, in Parma.

Residents were asked to share what is in their hearts during the coronavirus pandemic. They shared the following messages:

"Relax. It will be over. I hope everybody comes out of this thinking of life as it should be 'They say God puts you on your back for you to look up once in a while. Remember him when this is all over, not only in times of trouble' 'Everything is joyful even if you are sick. You can find joy. try to be joyful. Love in your own ways' 'Stay healthy. Listen to what they tell you. Stay home'









