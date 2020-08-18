Parents, health officials concerned over keeping cool while wearing masks in school

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW)– Tony Schuman and Barbara Dean of Ravenna are trying to enjoy the last couple of weeks of their daughter’s summer vacation. Six-year-old Rilla will be starting the first grade on Sept. 8.

While her parents said they believe face-to-face instruction will be better for Rilla’s education, they are concerned that she will have to wear a mask at school because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t really see how they’re going to be able to keep the mask on them throughout the whole school day and deal with everything that’s going on,” Tony Schuman said.

Rilla’s parents are especially worried because she has asthma.

“If I can’t breathe in those masks, how can I expect my child to be able to breathe properly in those masks? And with them being so young, their immune systems are lower than ours, that could affect their breathing,” Barbara Dean said.

School districts that will be opening with in-class instruction have an important issue to handle: the potential impact of students wearing masks in certain buildings with no air conditioning.

“Children can be more susceptible to dehydration and also overheating due to the mask and high temperature,” said Dr. Mark Arredondo, medical director for the Portage County Health District.

Arredondo recommends if the heat index, which is how hot it actually feels, reaches 91, the schools should switch to remote education.

“Once it gets to the point that the heat index is at 91 or higher, there is increased concern for the health and safety of children, particularly wearing masks,” he said.

As a result of the risk of spreading the airborne virus, health authorities are recommending school districts only use fans near open windows to draw in fresh air.

“The fans can take the pathogens, for example the COVID-19 virus and pass it from one person to another, especially more than six feet away, which is our precaution at this time,” he said.

Some districts have decided to push back the start of the school year, in the hope they can avoid the extreme heat.

