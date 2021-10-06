Parents clash over mask mandate during another heated Cuyahoga Falls school board meeting

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – There were some tense moments at a local school board meeting over the district’s mask mandate.

Parents clashed during the Cuyahoga Falls City School board meeting Wednesday night. The meeting took place at the Natatorium, a recreation center where masking is optional.

The last meeting got cut short in September after police were called to the high school because a group of parents refused to wear masks.

According to both the district and police, a group of six individuals was refusing to wear masks and being disruptive to the meeting.

The meeting was adjourned shortly after the disruptions.

The debate continued one month later as the school board met to review its mask mandate and go over regular business.

The district implemented a mask policy for all school buildings back on Sept. 7.

It will now remain in effect until Oct. 29.

According to the school board, the mask mandate will be reassessed the last week of the month to decide if it should be extended again.