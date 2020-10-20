Parent sues Hudson City School district for risking ‘health and safety’ of students with return to in-person education

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A parent with children in the Hudson City School district is suing the district and superintendent over a decision to return to a full-time in-person class model.

Hudson K-8 students returned to the classroom Monday in a model designed to have all kids in class every day.

Hudson High School remains in a hybrid model.

The suit filed in Summit County Common Pleas court Friday says returning students full-time is happening “in a manner that unduly risks the health and safety of the students, the staff and their families.”

The lawsuit says that the District told parents that its return to in-person instruction would be guided by multiple factors including:

Sustained decline in coronavirus cases in Summit County

Moving to a yellow-risk status designated by the Ohio Public Health Advisory System

Increased testing capacity for students

The suit claims none of these factors have been met.

The Ohio Department of Health has reported a continued increase in coronavirus cases, with Governor Mike DeWine warning people to stay vigilant.

Summit County has 6,746 coronavirus cases, which ranks 7th in most cases for all of Ohio’s counties.

The county reports 353 cases in children under the age of 17, which is 8th overall in the state.

The Hudson City School district reports 13 total cases among students and another 3 among educators since the school year began.

The school district says its plan was always intended to be a flexible model.

The Hudson Board of Education has requested to be heard prior to the Court’s ruling on the motion, according to the district.

A letter was sent to all parents, letting them know that if the court rules against the school district, the current educational model for all students could change.

The lawsuit asks that the Court stop the All-in plan for K-8 and prevent the district from making changes to the model for high schoolers.

