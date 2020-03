Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WJW) -- A parade was held in Canal Fulton Monday afternoon for a very special reason.

According to the city's Facebook page, the police department led the parade through neighborhoods so teachers and staff of the Northwest Local School District could drive by and wave to their students before Gov. DeWine's stay-at-home order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight.

Teachers were in their own vehicles and practiced safe social distancing during the parade.