Panini’s releases statement after patron raises concerns over social distancing practices

STOW, Ohio (WJW) — Panini’s Bar & Grill in Stow has released a statement after someone raised concerns over their social distancing practices.

The restaurant’s patio opened up Friday in accordance with the governor’s orders. It had been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A restaurant patron, who shared the above photo with Fox 8, was concerned that Panini’s was not following social distancing orders. He saw people congregating in large groups at tables.

Sue Favazzo, Panini’s General Manager and partial owner, says that is not the case. There was a moment when customers were not abiding by social distancing rules, however the restaurant immediately addressed the issue.

Favazzo released the following statement regarding the alleged incident:

“Our patio opened yesterday and a lot of regulars showed up with great joy. Our tables are all 6 feet apart. Some areas including patio bar have tape markers on floor. Our patio with roof covering has (3) 6-10 chairs. 2 of the 3 tables had regulars at it. People came and went, unfortunately, there was a moment where people were going from one table to the next, they are all acquaintances. We had to shut down the music and remind them of social distancing (even though there is plenty of signage). I will remind people of social distancing and always make sure our staff is complying to these regulations.”