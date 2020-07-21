Packed meeting for Lake Local School District School debate over students in masks

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– Parents, teachers and staff spoke at a Lake Local School District School Board meeting to voice their opinions about whether students should wear masks when they return to school.

The issue became a hot topic in the Stark County community after one of the school board members spoke out against them on social media.

“It is not the job of those of you sitting in front of us to put your political, your scientific or even your person viewpoints before us. It is the jobs of the board to help our children and staff members return to this district safely,” said one parent at the meeting.

Seated socially distant, nearly 200 people filled the cafeteria at Lake Elementary School in Hartville.

“My request to you is that you consider putting your political differences aside and consider these recommendations by the health department just as you would ask me to put my political differences aside when you entrust me to teach my classes,” said a teacher in the district.

Several people who spoke brought up a recorded work session last week where, they said, several board members doubted the effectiveness of masks. Then, they said, one member in particular went online to rail against their use. That board member, Derrick Bailey, was absent from Monday night’s meeting.

People who spoke at the meeting said in recent weeks, he has tweeted and retweeted messages against facial coverings in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Superintendent Kevin Tobin said he had hope to present the district’s reopening plan by now, less than a month away from the scheduled start of the school year on Aug. 18.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine mandated that teachers and staff wear masks, but the local debate over whether students should wear one is delaying the process.

“Whether I believe in them or not is really not the case, I need to take that information and the guidelines of who I would consider experts and those are the experts that have been put in front of me and listen to their direction,” Tobin said.

“How many people do you know that have been given a positive diagnosis or has an antibody positive diagnosis of COVID -9, show me with your hands,” a school librarian turned around and asked the crowd.

The superintendent said he and members of the school board will consider all of the input before deciding a concrete plan in the coming days.

