Coronavirus in Ohio timeline: Tracking COVID-19 and the state’s response
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Frosty’s bar in Put-in-Bay temporarily closing due to COVID-19 outbreak on the island

Coronavirus

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) — Frosty’s bar is closing until further notice after a COVID-19 outbreak was reported on the island.

The owners wrote on their website that some members of their management team and restaurant staff have been identified as primary contacts of individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus.

“In order to ensure the safety of our restaurant family and island guests, we decided the best course of action was to close until we are sure our family is healthy,” they said.

The Ottawa County Health Department is currently conducting testing on the island for all employees, which will take place on Friday and Saturday.

The owners of Frosty’s said they will decide when to reopen based on the results.

