Owner of Cedar Point supports legislation to immediately reopen amusement parks, water parks

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — The CEO of Cedar Fair, which owns properties like Cedar Point and Kings Island, is backing a state proposal to immediately reopen amusement parks and water parks.

Richard Zimmerman wrote about the amendment to HB 665 in an update online and said the parks should have the same opportunity afforded to other businesses here in Ohio.

“As professional amusement park operators with an exemplary safety record, we are experts at managing risks and following protocols. The protocols we have developed to reopen our parks are in accordance with governmental and CDC directives, Erie County and Warren County Health Departments, medical professionals, Ohio’s Development Services Agency (DSA) and industry best practices. They are specifically responsive to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Zimmerman.

A message from our CEO regarding the status of park openings in Ohio.https://t.co/4umuJos02S pic.twitter.com/TzwWTzkpGt — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) June 4, 2020

He added that the legislation also provides economic benefits to the local citizens and communities surrounding the parks. HB 665 is still under review by lawmakers.

Governor Dewine has not yet given a reopening date for amusement parks and water parks. He said in a recent interview they are continuing to assess coronavirus data before making a decision.

In the meantime, Cedar Point is planning to reopen Lighthouse Point campgrounds and Hotel Breakers to guests on June 12. You can book reservations here.

Related Content Temperature checks, face covers required when Cedar Point’s Hotel Breakers reopens next week Video Video

Cedar Point unveils more safety measures, plans to expand features on mobile app Video Video

‘Not there yet’: Governor DeWine says he doesn’t know when Cedar Point will reopen Video Video