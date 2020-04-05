Over 4K cases, 119 deaths across state as Ohioans prepare for coronavirus peak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — There are now more than 4,000 cases of the coronavirus in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) announced Sunday afternoon that the state now has 4,043 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 119 deaths.

1,104 patients have been hospitalized, 346 of whom were admitted to intensive care.

ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton says the virus is expected to peak in Ohio in mid-April or early May.

She and Governor Mike DeWine have issued multiple orders, including the state’s stay-at-home order, that are aimed at flattening the curve.

Ohioans are reminded to stay home, practice social distancing and are encouraged to wear non-medical, cloth face coverings when out in public.

