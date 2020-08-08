OSU working to expand COVID-19 testing program before students return to campus this fall

*Watch our report above on how COVID-19 tests work and their accuracy.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State University is releasing new details about its return-to-campus plan for this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the school’s website, public health and medical experts are currently developing a method to implement a pool testing program, which will help expand surveillance testing.

“Sample pooling allows for more people to be tested quickly using fewer testing resources by testing multiple people at once. The samples collected from the pool of individuals are tested in a pool or “batch” using one test, rather than testing each individual sample. If the pool is positive, one or more of the individuals tested in that pool may be infected, and each of the samples in that pool are tested again individually.”

The positive test results will be shared with health officials and the university’s contact tracing team. Information about the contact tracing process will be shared in future updates.

Ohio State is also planning to reduce class sizes and population density on campus. In-person classes will be limited to no more than 50 students.

“Sections with more than 50 students will be making adjustments in course delivery among in-person, online and blended learning opportunities. Ohio State will continue to operate with significantly reduced density in the on-campus workforce by continuing teleworking when possible.”

