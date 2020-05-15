OSHP’s Drum and Bugle Corps makes emotional visit to long-term care facility hit hard by COVID-19

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Drum and Bugle Corps made a heartwarming visit to a long-term care facility Ohio Living Rockynol, who was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The facility their staff has been going through a lot,” explained OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago. “The residents have been going through a lot and this one hit particularly home.”

Troopers held a parade outside while residents watched from windows. The moment was especially memorable for one of their own.

“This is my mom Mary Gonzalez,” said Trooper Dora Abshire standing next to a door with a window and her mother on the other side.

“She’s in memory care so she doesn’t understand anything about COVID-19. From one minute to the next she just forgets,” she explained.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Summit County remains one of the top counties in the state for deaths at long term care facilities.

In April, FOX 8 reported seven deaths at Ohio Living Rockynol. A spokesperson for Summit County Public Health says one staff member at the long term care facility died of the virus.

*Read more on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, here.*

Similar to many nursing homes, visitors are not allowed inside for the safety of residents. Several with loved ones there who participated in the parade say the time separated has not been easy.

“It’s been two months now and we haven’t seen him,” said Katie Fry about her father-in -law. “We come to the window occasionally and see him but it’s really terrible, he’s losing track of time.”

Standing in the rain holding an umbrella, Paula Lundell struggled to keep her sign from blowing in the wind. It read, “We love you and miss you” a message to her mother.

“It’s been very difficult she loves going outside and getting visitors and we haven’t been able to visit,” she said.

With her hand on the door, Trooper Abshire tried to hold back tears until she couldn’t anymore.

“It’s been the hardest thing because we were here like every other day,” she said.

She says she used to always bring Swensons to eat with her mother before the pandemic. Upon hearing, the restaurant donated meals to residents and staff for the event.

“I have to go now okay, I love you,” said Trooper Abshire to her mom. “I’ll see you soon. I’ll see you soon.”

Pressing her hand again to the door, she said, “I love you” before walking away.

Her mother remained, looking at the view outside and used a tissue to wipe her eye.

Related Content National Nursing Home week honored with singing, car parade in Massillon Video Video

Sandusky police surprise 90-year-old retired officer at nursing home Video Video

Faced with 20,000 dead, nursing homes seek shield from lawsuits