Orrville cancels July 4th festivities due to virus pandemic, firefighters association says

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Orville Firefighters Association has canceled the city’s Fourth of July Celebration this year.

The association made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday.

They say the cancellations include the city’s parade, carnival, fireworks show, 12U Five Alarm Fast Pitch Classic Softball Tournament and 14U Fire in the Sky Softball Tournament.

Officials attribute the decision to the current coronavirus outbreak, citing safety concerns.

“Our members are on the front lines of this pandemic, serving every day and answering our citizens and community’s 911 calls. Your well being is our main concern,” the Orrville Firefighters Association’s statement read in part. “With so many unknowns still out there, we must put on our Orrville Fire Department Hats and think of the safety of our members, our citizens, our ball teams and all the visitors that make this their home for that fabulous week.”

The firefighters association says this decision was hard to make and “not taken lightly.” Adding that while it is a temporary setback, they plan to “be back in full force with the parade, carnival, softball and fireworks for 2021.”

Click here to read the full statement.