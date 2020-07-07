Organizers cancel Canfield Fair, citing health concerns

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizers have canceled this year’s Canfield Fair, citing health and safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair is conducting a Junior Fair only.

Junior Fair members and their immediate family members may attend and participate in events over the Labor Day weekend, but the fairgrounds will be closed to the public.

Participants or their parents will be required to sign a waiver. They should check the Junior Fair website for updates.

Below is the statement from the fair:

It is with tremendous regret that we acknowledge that conducting a full Fair is not possible for 2020. The 174th 2020 Canfield Fair will be limited to Junior Fair only. Limiting the Fair allows Junior Fair members the opportunity to participate in the numerous programs and events available to them, while also recognizing the significant health and safety issues facing the general public, our volunteers and our team. Junior Fair participants and their immediate family members may attend and participate in Junior Fair Events over the traditional Labor Day weekend. The Fairgrounds will be closed to the general public. All Junior Fair members and/or their parents will be required to sign an Acknowledgment and Waiver Form related to COVID-19. Please check the Mahoning County Junior Fair Website in the future for further information and availability. Those individuals will then receive a wrist band to wear throughout the Fair. The limited Fair will be operated in accordance with guidance available from the Mahoning County Public Health Department and the State of Ohio. Further guidance related to specific limited Fair operations will be forthcoming. We look forward to seeing everyone in 2021 for our 175th Fair! Canfield Fair

