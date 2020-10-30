Orange schools moving forward with plans to return to in-person learning next week

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Students in Orange schools will be heading back to class on November 2.

The district recently decided to switch from remote learning to a hybrid plan, despite Cuyahoga County currently being in the red on the state’s coronavirus map.

“There’s an increase in confidence. We’ve learned so much, if you go back to March, what we knew fast forwarding to June and August, so much has changed,” explained Superintendent Lynn Campbell.

He said the school board, while working with the board of health, studied other local districts who are already using a hybrid model or have returned to the classroom.

And the districts that were able to follow best practices of social distancing, cleanliness and mask wearing have been relatively successful with preventing the spread of COVID-19.

According to a survey, 65 to 70 percent of parents in the district have said they want their kids to attend in-person classes.

Campbell added that the district will remain flexible and adjust as needed should the coronavirus cases continue to rise at a concerning rate.

