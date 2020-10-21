Orange City Schools cautiously moving forward with hybrid model

ORANGE, Ohio (WJW)– As COVID-19 cases spike, more school districts are wrestling with how to safely and effectively educate students.

One local district halted a return to in-person learning, but after pressure from parents and advice from health officials, it is cautiously moving forward.

“I have a second grader and fifth grader, and they’re doing OK on Zoom, but there’s things that aren’t being met because they’re not face to face with their teachers,” said Orange parent Erin Oakley.

On Monday, Oakley led a protest in front of Orange City School District board headquarters, where parents urged the district to move from fully remote to a hybrid model of instruction.

“We’re right next door to Beachwood, right next door to Solon, we have friends in all these other districts and we see them going back, them being successful,” Oakley said.

The district planned to bring some students back into the classroom for hybrid instruction, on Monday, but that was put on hold when Cuyahoga County moved to red level three on the state’s coronavirus alert map late last week.

Dr. Lynn Campbell said he thought neighboring school districts would go all virtual too, but they did not.

“When I learned on Friday that that was going to be the case, that we were going to be on an island, I thought, oh, I’m gonna have to address the board on the 26th and we’re gonna have to veer from this,” said the superintendent.

Dr. Campbell said after health officials told him hybrid instruction could be done safely, he got the blessing from school board members to proceed. He said parental pressure sped up the move.

“Knowing we’re getting picketers and… I guess 50 emails out of 2,000 students is still significant you know, so yeah, it sped up the discussion. But it didn’t cause it, but we owed our parents to respond faster,” he said.

Thirty percent of Orange students will continue full remote learning at their parents’ request. Half of the remaining K-8 students will attend class in the morning and the other half in the afternoon. High school students will switch every week with half in person for a week, while the other half is remote, to all for 6 feet of social distancing while wearing masks.

“We’re really glad that they listened to us and Dr. Campbell did work with us. And he came out yesterday in the rain and talked to us and we’re really, really appreciative of that,” Oakley said.

Students in the Orange City School District could be learning with a hybrid model instruction by next week.

