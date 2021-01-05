Only schools planning for in-person learning to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination, Husted says

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted spoke about the planned COVID-19 vaccination rollout for those working in schools during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“School personnel are among the next group, among the next priority, group 1B, but school personnel will only be prioritized for vaccinations if the school will reopen for in-person education,” he said.

Here is the estimated population of Phase 1B, which also includes K-12 teachers and staff. ⬇



Note that phase 1A will also continue as needed as Phase 1B begins. pic.twitter.com/UdKNV2flnT — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 5, 2021

Last month, Gov. Mike DeWine announced his goal of bringing kids back for in-person learning by March, and said offering vaccinations to workers in school districts would help with that goal.

“That’s what we want to happen with this, we want schools to be open,” Husted said today. “So I reiterate that schools should not sign on to the vaccination program unless they plan to reopen for in-person education.”

At this time, Ohio does not require people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

