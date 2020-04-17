‘Ongoing spread of virus’ in Cuyahoga County with new infections this week

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – With talks of reopening the government this week, it would be easy to think that coronavirus was not the same threat that it was a month ago.

But new information from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health indicates “ongoing spread of the virus in our community,” according to Health Director Dr. Heidi Gullett.

She reported Friday morning hundreds of new cases and said there were new infections confirmed as recently as Tuesday.

There are 1,263 cases and 42 deaths in Cuyahoga County.

That’s up about 400 from earlier in the week.

That does not include the 377 cases and 25 in Cleveland.

Of the county cases, Dr. Gullett says the date of illness onset is from February 29 through April 14, showing continued transmission of the virus.