One year since first confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– One year ago on Tuesday, the first confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio were announced. Those first three cases were all Cuyahoga County residents in their 50s.

That same day, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a state of emergency. It would be the first in a series of orders from the governor and then-director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.

Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health Director, center, discusses the confirmation of Ohio’s first three cases of coronavirus, as Gov. Mike DeWine, right, studies an update on the cases provided to him during a news conference, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is at left. Acton said the state is “leaning in and taking an aggressive approach” to combating the disease. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

“As we reflect on the lives of our fellow Ohioans that COVID has taken and how the pandemic has challenged us, how the pandemic has changed us, I want to announce that I’m going to issue a proclamation,” DeWine said during his news conference on Monday.

The governor said March 9 will be a day of remembrance. Flags will be lowered in honor of the lives lost and those who contributed to the fight against the virus.

He also said a memorial grove will be built in one of the state parks.

As of Monday, more than 17,500 people have died in Ohio from the virus, according to the state health department. There’s been nearly 1 million reported COVID-19 cases in the state.

A look back at major COVID-19 events in the interactive timeline below: