One year later: A look back at the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic here in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s been one year since Gov. Mike DeWine first briefed residents about the potential threat of coronavirus here in Ohio.

At the time, there were no confirmed cases reported. However, that would all change days later.

I want to be clear: the threat of #Coronavirus in Ohio and the United States remains low, but this could change. That's why we must be prepared. #Ohio will be open with the public and will communicate information in real-time to inform and educate our communities. #COVID19 https://t.co/sAmpPavhwT — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 27, 2020

On March 9, Governor DeWine announced that three people from Cuyahoga County had tested positive for COVID-19. He then subsequently declared a state of emergency.

Bars and restaurants were ordered to close to in-person dining. A stay-at-home order was also temporarily issued, with many people going remote for school and work.

The number of cases and deaths would quickly skyrocket throughout the summer. By the end of December, more than 690,000 cases and 8,855 deaths had been documented.

COVID-19 data for Ohio. More than 8,000 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/rfRNwjkmwF — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 30, 2020

A lot has changed since then, including testing availability and the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. Many restrictions have also been lifted, like Ohio’s curfew.

And while the pandemic continues to evolve, Governor DeWine’s message has stayed the same.

“We’ve all been traveling a long road. Now that vaccinations have begun, we’re on the road back — but we’re not there yet. Please continue following safety protocols until we’re all protected,” he recently said on Twitter.

We've all been traveling a long road. Now that vaccinations have begun, we're on the road back — but we're not there yet. Please continue following safety protocols until we're all protected. #InThisTogetherOhio https://t.co/3lWx4J9t3J pic.twitter.com/uDqDl4uZQw — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 15, 2021