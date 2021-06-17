One Vax-a-Million drawing remains; here are this week’s winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Only one drawing remains in the state’s Vax-a-Million contest.

The program was announced May 12.

Since then, more than 489,000 people have gotten the vaccine, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health website.

Overall, nearly 47% of the state’s population has begun the vaccination process.

The state’s newest winners were announced Wednesday night.

Suzanne Ward from Findlay in Hancock County became Ohio’s newest instant millionaire.

Suzanne Ward of Findlay (Courtesy: Governor Mike DeWine via Twitter)

Sean Horning of Cincinnati won the full-ride scholarship to an Ohio public university or college.

Sean Horning, Courtesy: Mike DeWine twitter

Governor Mike DeWine has held a press conference with the winners each week, and we’re expecting the same Thursday morning.

FOX8.com will stream the event when it happens.

For those who want to be a part of the final drawing who haven’t already entered, there are four remaining days, until 11:59 p.m. Sunday to do so. You’re required to start the vaccine process and sign up on the state’s website.

Currently, more than 3.4 million Ohioans have entered the $1 million prize drawing.

Just over 150,000 people have entered to win the college scholarship.

The final winner will be announced June 23.