One state ordering those with COVID to isolate or face up to 5 years in prison

MISSISSIPPI (WJW) — Those who contract COVID-19 in Mississippi are being asked to either isolate at home for 10 days or more or otherwise face a prison sentence of up to 5 years.

The new order was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday, as cases continue to mount in the state.

As coronavirus can be life-threatening, those who don’t comply with the alert could also potentially face a $5,000 fine along with prison time.

Mississippi is one of the least vaccinated states in the country, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that only about 38% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

The order went into effect on Friday.

