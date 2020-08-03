One new COVID-19 related death reported in City of Cleveland

*Watch the report above on the latest COVID-19 case statistics in Ohio.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 28 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new fatality.

According to officials, that brings the new total to 4,289 cases and 89 deaths.

The ages of those affected range from under 10 to their 70s. No details about the individual who passed away were made available.

As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reports there have been 93,031 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, resulting in 3,529 deaths.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: