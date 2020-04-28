One more coronavirus death, 31 new confirmed cases in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the city on Tuesday.

The health department reported a man in his 70s died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the city to 32.

There are also 31 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland residents. Their ages range from 20s to 70s. That total of confirmed cases now stands at 629.

More notes from the city of Cleveland:

Reminder: Cleveland Water Customers Should Flush Plumbing as Buildings Reopen

Cleveland Water reminds customers that an important first step when buildings reopen is flushing the plumbing when water has not been used, or use was significantly reduced, during the closure. By performing a full-building flush of cold and hot water plumbing, Cleveland Water customers are ensuring that safe, high quality water from our distribution system re-enters the building.

When water sits unused or underused in plumbing systems major issues can occur. In most cases, flushing plumbing and cleaning fixtures should address any potential water quality issues and restore the high quality of water that normally comes out of your tap. More information on flushing a building’s water supply is available here and here.

Reminder: May Bulk Pick-Up is Suspended in Order to Adhere to Social Distancing

The City of Cleveland has suspended May bulk pick up to protect the workers providing this service. Using automated waste collection vehicles reduces the exposure to COVID-19 which can remain on various surfaces for a long period of time. Additionally, social distancing for the safety of crews becomes possible with reducing crew size down to just one driver in many instances. Residents may drop off their items at the Ridge Road Station at 3727 Ridge Road.

Proper Set-Out Reminder: Yard waste will still be collected. The City of Cleveland requires all solid waste bagged and in City of Cleveland supplied Black waste containers. Recycling material must be clean and loose in the City of Cleveland provided Blue container. All material must fit within your City of Cleveland provided containers. Please do not sit loose waste outside of the city provided containers.

All eligible residences received waste and recycle containers. If they do not have one, they need to report it stolen, then call waste collection at 216-664-3711. They will provide guidance on how to obtain service and avoid a citation until a new container is obtained.