One-day COVID-19 testing event to kick off at Lake County Fairgrounds

LAKE COUNTY (WJW) — A huge turnout is expected at a COVID-19 testing event in Lake County Wednesday.

A one-day drive-thru rapid test clinic begins at the Lake County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. It will last through 3 p.m. or until supplies last.

Appointments are not needed, but pre-registration is recommended.

Test results are expected within 10 and 15 minutes of taking the test at the drive-thru location.

People are asked to enter the fairgrounds via the Mentor Avenue entrance.

Azimuth Medical is partnering with county health officials for the event. Peter Orr, owner of Azimuth, said of the testing the company has recently completed, at least 50 people are COVID positive.