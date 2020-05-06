1  of  3
Coronavirus Updates: May 5, 2020 Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine Stay Safe Ohio order through May 29 Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

One additional coronavirus death, 25 new cases in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported another death from coronavirus in its report Tuesday night.

The deceased was a man in his 80s. No further information about the case will be released. This brings the total number of fatalities in the city from the virus to 39.

The health department also said there were 25 new confirmed cases. The total among Cleveland residents is now at 825.

Other notes from the city of Cleveland:

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will hold a telephone town hall meeting on coronavirus and his “Restart CLE” plan at 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

