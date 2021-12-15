Omicron variant detected in Tuscarawas County, health officials say

DOVER, Ohio (WJW) – The first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in Tuscarawas County, health officials say.

According to the Tuscarawas County Health Department, the variant was detected in an adult county resident who recently traveled to New York City.

That person started experiencing mild symptoms on Nov. 27. They had been fully vaccinated but hadn’t received a booster shot yet.

The health department has already contacted that person and conducted contact tracing.

“While the evidence of an omicron case in Tuscarawas County is noteworthy, the delta variant continues as the driving force behind the increase in COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations in county residents,” said Tuscarawas County Health Commissioner Katie Seward.

Seward is urging anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and/or a COVID-19 booster.

“In addition to being vaccinated and getting the booster, the keys to staying safe in the face of COVID-19 remain masking, keeping our distance, hand hygiene, good ventilation and avoiding crowds. These same safety measures will also help reduce the current influx of patients experienced by local hospitals,” she said.

Anyone 16 and older who has had at least six months go by since their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer, or at least two months have passed since their dose of Johnson & Johnson, can get a COVID-19 booster.