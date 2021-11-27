Omicron latest: Pfizer says it can produce ‘tailor-made vaccine’ against the variant in 100 days

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday, Oct. 26, endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. (Pfizer via AP, File)

(WJW) — Pfizer said Friday that a COVID-19 vaccine could be tweaked within 100 days if the omicron variant proves to be resistant to it, according to FOX Business.

In an email to FOX Business, the vaccine producer said in part, “In the event that vaccine-escape variant emerges, Pfizer and BioNTech expect to be able to develop and produce a tailor-made vaccine against that variant in approximately 100 days, subject to regulatory approval.”

Johnson & Johnson also told FOX Business that the company was testing their version of the vaccine’s effectiveness against the variant.

South African scientists identified the B.1.1.529 variant this week, saying it’s behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province.

In a statement on Friday, the World Health Organization designated it as a “variant of concern,” naming it “omicron” after a letter in the Greek alphabet.