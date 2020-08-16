OIU: 2 Ohio bars cited for violating coronavirus orders, warnings issued to several others

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Two Ohio bars were cited overnight for violating orders in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited bars in New Franklin and Zanesville Saturday evening.

Upper Deck in New Franklin was cited for improper conduct/disorderly activity after OIU agents observed a lack of social distancing at the establishment with numerous customers congregating in groups.

Muddy Boot in Zanesville was cited for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption and insanitary conditions.

Around 11:20 p.m. agents reportedly entered the establishment and observed customers walking around, standing, and consuming alcoholic beverages. In addition, agents were able to purchase alcohol for on-site consumption.

OSHP also says the bartender was observed not wearing a facial covering.

Agents conducted an administrative inspection of the permit premises and found additional violations of unsanitary conditions. Agents offered guidance to the staff on how to become compliant with the Ohio Department of Health orders.

The aforementioned cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

OSHP says that although many bars and restaurants statewide were found in compliance with health orders, a number of warnings were issued throughout the night.

“We see that most of the permit premises are following the precautions put in place to make their establishments safe and they are complying with the directives,” OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf said in a press release. “As agents continue to conduct compliance checks they take enforcement action when egregious violations like these are observed.”

