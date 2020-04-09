OHSAA releases new set of guidelines including state championship schedules

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Game on? The Ohio High School Athletic Association has laid out a new set of guidelines, including state championship schedules for spring sports.

Some of those championships won’t take place until late June, but that is all contingent upon the students returning to the classroom.

“It’s been really hard mostly because I haven’t been able to see my teammates who I spend most of my time with,” said Walsh Jesuit High School Senior Connor Bailey.

The high school spring sports season, like everything else, has been on lockdown since the Coronavirus Pandemic closed schools in March.

“In the grand scheme of things there is a lot more important stuff that is happening right now so I just need to keep perspective,” Bailey said.

On Thursday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association sent a memo to all its member schools with the updated spring sports championship dates.

The softball state championships would be June 25-27. Lacrosse State Finals would be held June 13, Tennis would be held June 18-20, Track and Field would be June 26 and 27th and the baseball state championships would be held June 19-21.

“If given the opportunity, I’d play the state championship whenever,” said Bailey.

This schedule is all contingent on a return to the classroom on May 4, if the school year is canceled for the remainder of the year, so to would the spring sports schedule.

“So I’ve known that it is definitely a possibility this whole time so I’ve been preparing myself to hear the news that we are not going to have a season,” Bailey said.

Players are allowed to communicate with their coaches during this time away from the game but they are not allowed to have any practices or group workouts during the stay-at-home orders.

The OHSAA also stated in the memo that if the state tournaments go on as scheduled and if specific sites are shut down due to governor’s orders, all tournament sites will be shut down and a state championship will not be held.

Click here to see the new guidelines.






