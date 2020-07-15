OHSAA moving forward with August 1 as official day fall sports can begin practicing

**Watch a past press conference on contact sports in the video, above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The OHSAA is moving forward with August 1 as the official day fall sports can begin practicing, but as we have seen during the course of this pandemic, that could change in the coming days or weeks.

Bob Goldring, the OHSAA interim executive director reiterated the August 1 date during a Tuesday news conference. The OHSAA board of directors is scheduled to meet again on Thursday, July 16.

Goldring did mention that the OHSAA feels it’s the school’s decision whether or not fall sports happens, liking it to every other extracurricular activity. Right now, boys and girls golf, girls tennis and volleyball are considered low contact sports so those sports can compete this fall. Cross country, football, field hockey and soccer have not been approved by the Governor to have competitions between schools, but they can practice.

Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to speak Wednesday night to give an update on the coronavirus situation in Ohio. The Governor has appeared in TV ads stating that if Ohio wants to have a football season this fall, wear a mask.

One obstacle the OHSAA faces when it comes to delaying the season, especially for football, soccer and cross country becomes the weather. Shorter seasons and postseason tournament could be discussed, according to Goldring.

It’s important to note that scrimmage and competition guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health expire today — Wednesday, July 15. That ruling allowed camps and scrimmages between teams in contact sports for basically a week.

