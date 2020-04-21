OHSAA cancels spring sports as schools will remain closed

OHIO (WJW) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has canceled spring sports following Monday’s announcement from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine that K-12 schools throughout the state will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

The OHSAA said for weeks it has communicated with schools that spring sports would be canceled if schools were closed.

“In addition to facilities not being opened, it would be impossible to ensure the health and safety of all individuals and support personnel involved in practices and contests at all member schools,” the OHSAA wrote in a press release.

The OHSAA said its mandatory no-contact period for all interscholastic sports remained in effect until at least May 3, which could be extended.

OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass also addressed summer and start of fall sports.

“July is a very physical month for our student-athletes entering fall sports, so we have already started looking at, if this continues through the summer, we’ll have the potential of having a lot of kids who haven’t had the physical activity that they would normally have going into a fall season. So for the health and safety of everyone, we have to look at the acclimation periods going into the fall, if that happens. We have to be prepared for that. We’re also talking about that, if this does go through the summer, what is the likelihood that a student can get in to get a physical (annual medical exam). We have a sport medicine advisory group that is looking at that. They are looking at all aspects such as whether artificial surfaces need to be treated. We are relying on the advice of experts in our decision making.”

#OHSAA member schools were informed on Monday that spring sports are now canceled due to the closure of school facilities for the remainder of the school year. Press release coming later this morning. pic.twitter.com/FgJPb2OgfI — OHSAASports (@OHSAASports) April 21, 2020

**Watch Gov. DeWine’s Monday press conference in the video, above, on his decision to keep Ohio schools closed**