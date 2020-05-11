Ohio’s voluntary coronavirus antibody testing to start next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The state of Ohio will begin voluntary antibody testing for coronavirus next week, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said during a news conference on Monday.

Ohio’s top doctor said they will test 1,200 people throughout the state.

“They are volunteering to help us learn more about this disease. Many of whom may not know they’ve already had it,” Acton said. “We’re very excited about this.”

It will start with participants receiving postcards and letters. Then a health care worker will come to the person’s house to take a nasal swab and a blood test. The volunteers must be 18 years or older.

Acton emphasized the testing is voluntary. Information on how to volunteer was not released.

On Monday, Acton revealed disease detectives in the state found five cases with symptoms onset dates in January, meaning COVID-19 has been here longer than originally thought.