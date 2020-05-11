1  of  4
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: May 11, 2020 Jerry Stiller, comedian and ‘Seinfeld’ actor, dies at 92 Reopening dates announced for Ohio restaurants, hair salons and barbershops Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Ohio’s voluntary coronavirus antibody testing to start next week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The state of Ohio will begin voluntary antibody testing for coronavirus next week, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said during a news conference on Monday.

Ohio’s top doctor said they will test 1,200 people throughout the state.

“They are volunteering to help us learn more about this disease. Many of whom may not know they’ve already had it,” Acton said. “We’re very excited about this.”

It will start with participants receiving postcards and letters. Then a health care worker will come to the person’s house to take a nasal swab and a blood test. The volunteers must be 18 years or older.

Acton emphasized the testing is voluntary. Information on how to volunteer was not released.

On Monday, Acton revealed disease detectives in the state found five cases with symptoms onset dates in January, meaning COVID-19 has been here longer than originally thought.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral