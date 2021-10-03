Ohio’s Vax-2-School scholarship lottery signup starts Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio is officially bringing back big-money COVID-19 vaccine incentives starting Monday, this time exclusively for residents ages 12-25.

The Ohio Vax-2-School scholarship program is offering $2 million worth in prizes, with five $100,000 scholarships and 150 scholarships worth $10,000, giving even more learners a chance to win than the state’s previous Vax-a-Million lottery did back in the spring.

Anyone who wins can choose to spend the prize money on an Ohio college or university, career or technical education or job training, officials said.

Ohioans in the right age group can apply by either calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) or signing up online right here come Monday.

The state has not yet said when scholarship winners will be announced.