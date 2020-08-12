Ohio’s travel advisory remains for six states with widespread coronavirus, more could be added

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will release the state’s new travel advisories Wednesday.

Ohio issues travel advisories for states that have a positivity rate of more than 15%.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for coronavirus of those who have been tested over a period of seven days.

That gives a clearer picture of how widespread the virus is in a community with increased testing.

Last week, Ohio issued a travel advisory for six states, and more could be added this week.

Here’s which states are on the list:

Mississippi – 25.8%

Alabama – 19.9%

Nevada – 19%

Florida – 18.2%

Arizona – 18.1%

Idaho – 17.5%

Last week, Texas and South Carolina were at 14% and Georgia at 13%.

Multiple news outlets in Texas said the Lonestar state had now passed 20%.

The Ohio Department of Health will release the most updated information Wednesday, although Gov. DeWine does not have a press conference scheduled.

Ohio’s positivity rate is around 5%.

The travel advisory does not mean you can’t travel to states included, but ODH asks that you self quarantine for 14 days upon returning.