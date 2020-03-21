Ohio’s top health official praises Cuyahoga County, CWRU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton praised the innovation happening in the medical field across the state during Saturday's briefing with Gov. Mike DeWine on the coronavirus.

She highlighted the work of Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commission Terry Allan and Case Western Reserve University head of preventative medicine Heidi Gullett.

Acton said Allan and Gullet created a five-layer triage system. They are also following coronavirus cases and presumptive cases, creating tiers of doctors to handle each nursing home and long-term care facility, and using an army of people to take histories and contact investigations.

She said Cuyahoga County is conducting surveillance of high-risk clusters without using testing, making wise use of the limited testing available.

There are 92 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one death in Cuyahoga County.