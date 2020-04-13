Ohio’s top doctor: We might have to wear masks for a year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is urging Ohioans to keep making and keep wearing cloth masks.

Acton went back to her Swiss cheese analogy on Monday, calling the homemade masks another layer in the fight against COVID-19. It's coupled with social distancing and bans on mass gatherings.

"Ohio, don the mask, don your cape," Acton said.

Ohio's top doctor has repeatedly called wearing masks a culture change for those in the United States. In many Asian counties, it's a common courtesy to cover your face when you are ill.

"We are going to be looking at a year of using these in new ways, so keep making them," Acton said. "This is something we're all going to get used to."

Click here for the Ohio Department of Health's mask check list and tutorials on how to make your own