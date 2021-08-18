Ohio’s top doctor to update latest on COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon with medical experts to discuss the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

He’ll be joined by Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist Michael Forbes, MD, from Akron Children’s Hospital to talk about what they’re seeing in Ohio’s children.

Children under the age of 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated.

Among those who are eligible, the vaccination rate for those between 12 and 18 is more than 54% in Ohio, according to ODH.

The vaccination rate is 46% statewide among all age groups.

The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. FOX8.com will stream it live.