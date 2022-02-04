Live video: Ohio Department of Health holds COVID-19 news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health held a virtual news conference on COVID-19 Friday morning.

Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Chief of Staff Dr. Patty Manning and OhioHealth Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Joe Gastaldo.

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 5,737 COVID cases, 307 hospitalizations, 22 intensive care unit admissions and no deaths. While hospitalizations and ICU admissions were on par with current trends, the number of cases has been declining from where it was a month ago.

“The omicron variant has produced a fairly dramatic pattern of illness, starting with a steep climb in cases, following by an equally steep decline. Ohio is seeing the same pattern,” Vanderhoff said. “Omicron first arrived in Ohio on the heels of the delta variant with its impacts felt first in Northeast Ohio back in December.”

He said it was illustrated in Cuyahoga County, which had more than 1,200 cases per 100,000 residents in mid-December. Within one week, that number had more than doubled. It would peak at more than 3,000 cases per 100,000. Now, Cuyahoga County has the lowest case rate in the state at 268 cases per 100,000 people, according to Vanderhoff.

Ohio reached a pandemic high of COVID-19 hospitalizations of 6,749 on Jan. 10. It’s now at 3,464. Vanderhoff said it’s still a, “Very high and very concerning number.”