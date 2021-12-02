Ohio’s top doctor to hold COVID-19 news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health will hold a news conference on COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Thursday.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by a number of experts from across the state, including Dr. Steven Gordon, chair of the Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 8,944 cases, 425 hospitalizations, 42 intensive care unit admissions and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily cases was a spike of more than 3,000 compared to the 21-day average, while hospitalizations and ICU admissions were nearly double the current averages.

The news conference comes days as the world adjusts to the emergence of the omicron variant,