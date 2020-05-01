Ohio’s stay at home order extended for another month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio’s “Stay Safe Ohio” order was extended for another four weeks amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Department of Health, signed the extension late Thursday.

The order now goes through May 29 at 11:59 p.m. The previous order was set to expire on May 1.

Acton said the extension was to “prevent the spread of COVID-19 into the State of Ohio.”

Under the order, Ohioans must “stay at home or at their place of residence except as allowed in this Order.”

Beginning on May 1, medical providers, including dentists, can resume non-essential surgeries and procedures.

On May 4, manufacturing, distribution and construction businesses can reopen. General office environments can also reopen, however, allowing employees to work from home is strongly encouraged.

Retail stores in Ohio can reopen on May 12th. Stores that restrict their operations to curbside pickup, delivery or appointment-only can reopen on May 1. The number of customers is limited to 10 at a time.

Schools, restaurants and bars, beauty salons and barber shops, and gyms will remain closed.

*Click here to read more of Ohio’s “Stay Safe” order.