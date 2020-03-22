Ohio’s stay at home order: What does it mean for me?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine issued a “stay at home” order for all Ohioans on Sunday.

The order goes into effect Monday, March 23 at 11:59 p.m. and remains in effect until April 6. Officials will reassess the situation then.

#StayHomeOhio: It does permit exceptions to staying home. Common sense exceptions: leaving for health and safety, for necessary supplies and services, for outdoor activity (walking your dog, going to a park -- although playgrounds are closed). — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2020

The orders can be enforced by the local health departments and local law enforcement. It will go into effect at 11:59 tomorrow and stay in effect until April 6. We'll reassess then. #StayHomeOhio — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2020

The order requires that all Ohioans remain at home in effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

It does permit exceptions to stay home such as:

Sanctuary activity

Health and safety

Necessary supplies and services

Outdoor activity — playgrounds. however, are closed

Work that is deemed essential

To take care of others.

The Governor says picking up carryout food orders is still ok. However, Ohioans should practice social distancing when they pick up food.

The order also explains what is considered an essential worker or business. The Governor says Ohio followed the US Department of Homeland Security’s guidelines to determine what businesses “are essential for us to continue to live.”

Each business that stays open must follow good protocol in regard to health including practicing social distancing, washing hands and separating operating hours for at-risk populations.

“It should not be business as usual,” said Dr. Amy Acton with the Ohio Department of Health. “This is not a joke. It is not a drill. We must limit exposure. This will help save lives. This is the time that you will see quiet descend on our country — as it should — so we can protect those who protect us.”

This order can be enforced by local health departments and local law enforcement.

Click here to read the full order.

More information regarding Ohio's stay at home order can be found on coronavirus.ohio.gov.