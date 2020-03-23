Ohio’s stay-at-home order: ‘We’re not looking to see arrests’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine explained more of the state's stay-at-home orders during his daily coronavirus briefing on Monday.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton issued the order, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday. It provides exceptions for health care workers, first responders and other jobs deemed essential, like the food supply chain. The order also allows people to leave for food and supplies, to take care of others, to receive medical care and for outdoor activities.

But what if it's not followed? The governor's office said officers will not stop Ohioans who are on their way to or from work, or who are picking up medications or groceries. People gathering in any size group may be asked to physically distance themselves or go home.

"We’re not looking to see arrests, we’re not looking to see a lot of citations issued," DeWine said.

DeWine said the order can be enforced by law enforcement and health departments. He spoke with the state's sheriffs on a conference call on Sunday and plans to speak to the police chiefs as well. He said he hopes officers have a conversation with the offenders first and then decide whether to issue a warning.

"We do not have to keep these orders one second longer than we have to," DeWine said.

