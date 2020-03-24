Ohio’s stay-at-home order now in effect

(WJW) Ohio's stay-at-home order went into effect at midnight Tuesday.
Governor Mike DeWine announced the measure Sunday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Here's what it means: the state government is asking you to stay home, with a few exceptions.
What's allowed:
- Outdoor activity
- Leaving home for anything that's essential to your health and safety
- Leaving home for essential supplies
- To take care of others
- For certain types of work
What is considered essential work?
- Health care and government functions, including: emergency management, law enforcement, and human services
- Food, beverage, and licensed marijuana production and agriculture
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services
- Grocery stores
- Hotels
- Funeral homes
- Laundromats
- Gas stations
- Pharmacies
- Hardware stores
- Banks
- Transportation
- Media
- Utilities
- Municipal services construction
- Building and maintenance
- Religious entities
- Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery, and pick-up services
- Critical trades
- Restaurants for consumption off-premises
- Home-based care and services
- Residential facilities and shelters
The stay-at-home order will start to be enforced Tuesday by local health departments and local law enforcement, according to the governor.