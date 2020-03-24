1  of  3
Ohio’s stay-at-home order now in effect

Coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin

(WJW) Ohio's stay-at-home order went into effect at midnight Tuesday.

Governor Mike DeWine announced the measure Sunday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Here's what it means: the state government is asking you to stay home, with a few exceptions.

What's allowed:

  • Outdoor activity
  • Leaving home for anything that's essential to your health and safety
  • Leaving home for essential supplies
  • To take care of others
  • For certain types of work

What is considered essential work?

  • Health care and government functions, including: emergency management, law enforcement, and human services
  • Food, beverage, and licensed marijuana production and agriculture
  • Organizations that provide charitable and social services
  • Grocery stores
  • Hotels
  • Funeral homes
  • Laundromats
  • Gas stations
  • Pharmacies
  • Hardware stores
  • Banks
  • Transportation
  • Media
  • Utilities
  • Municipal services construction
  • Building and maintenance
  • Religious entities
  • Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery, and pick-up services
  • Critical trades
  • Restaurants for consumption off-premises
  • Home-based care and services
  • Residential facilities and shelters

The stay-at-home order will start to be enforced Tuesday by local health departments and local law enforcement, according to the governor.

