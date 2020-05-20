Ohio’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance data compromised over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced that, over the weekend, sensitive applicant information from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistant program was compromised.
Deloitte Consulting, the company under contract to help roll out the federal unemployment program in the state, alerted OSJFS immediately after learning that more than 20 people accidentally had access to some PUA claims.
While so far it doesn’t look like any data was compromised on a widespread level, all PUA claimants can receive free credit monitoring for up to a year through Deloitte Consulting, as social security numbers and addresses were exposed.
For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.
The issue was resolved quickly, and everyone affected by the breach was notified.
Find out more about PUA and apply right here.