Ohio’s new top doctor urges mask wearing, small holiday celebrations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff joined Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference on coronavirus via video on Tuesday.

Vanderhoff, the senior vice president and chief medical officer at Ohio Health, was named to the state position two weeks ago. This was his first appearance during the governor’s news conference.

“We are at a critical juncture. We need to protect our health care workers. Even if we take necessary changes immediately, it will take weeks before we see improvement in hospital numbers. Even if you don’t believe in masks, please wear one,” Vanderhoff said.

He said the virus is mostly spread through the air through respiratory droplets. When we cough, sneeze, talk or breath, we expel those droplets into the air. Vanderoff said wearing a mask and maintaining distance protect the wearer and the person they are speaking to.

“I also want to comment on the importance of good ventilation. As we shift to be more and more inside, we need to look for ways to ensure good ventilation when we’re around others,” Vanderhoff. “Consider cracking a window, in addition to wearing a mask.”

He said these protective measures will be even more important during the holiday season, urging people to keep celebrations to those in their household.

“It doesn’t matter if you feel fine or if you have a mild tickle in your throat, you could be asymptomatic and still be a carrier, able to infect the people around you. Even if you feel absolutely fine.”

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: