Ohio’s new stay-at-home order goes in effect Monday night. What does this mean for you?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Beginning Monday night, Governor Mike DeWine's new stay-at-home order goes into effect and remains in effect through May 1.

The new order, while explicitly telling all Ohioans to stay at home unless they are engaged in essential work or activity, is quite similar to Governor DeWine's initial shelter-in-place order. It tells citizens to stay home, ceases operations of all non-essential operations, prohibits all public or private gatherings and outlines what is considered an essential activity to leave home for.

However, the new order also includes the following updates:

The requirement that essential businesses determine and enforce a maximum number of customers allowed in a store at one time. These businesses must ensure that people waiting to enter the stores maintain safe social distancing.

Direction that travelers arriving to Ohio should self-quarantine for 14 days. Exceptions include persons who live and work in trans-border areas, health care workers, public health workers, public safety workers, transportation workers and designated essential workers. Visitors are instructed not to travel to Ohio if they are displaying symptoms, except in certain circumstances for medical care.

The mandate that wedding receptions be limited to no more than 10 people.

A clarification to close campgrounds with the exception where a camper or recreational vehicle in a campground serves as a citizen's permanent residence and they are unable to secure safe alternative housing.

The requirement that public swimming pools and swimming pools at private clubs or housing complexes close to prevent transmission of COVID-19. This does not apply to private residential pools.

The clarification that retail garden centers can remain open but should determine and enforce a reduced capacity to keep customers and employees safe.

The closure of day camps for children.

The prohibition of organized youth and adult sports.

The clarification that fishing is permitted if proper social distancing is practiced.

The order also created a board to help when two local health departments come to a different conclusion on what is considered an essential business.

It also asks retailers to determine how many people can be inside a store at one time to prevent overcrowding.