Ohio’s new single-day record for coronavirus cases exceeds total during first three weeks of pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The coronavirus cases reported in Ohio Thursday surpassed the total cases the state saw in the first three weeks of the pandemic.

The first case in Ohio was reported March 9.

By April 3, Ohio had 3,312 cases.

Thursday the Ohio Department of Health reported 3,590 cases in a single day.

Governor Mike DeWine said there are no longer coronavirus hot spots in Ohio.

“It’s everywhere,” he said. “There’s no place to hide.”

There were 194 new hospitalizations Thursday, with the governor sharing that it was among the top five records for new hospitalization numbers in Ohio, all of which have happened in the last 10 days, he says.

“We have tools to beat this virus back,” he said, emphasizing the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing, and increased air circulation when indoors.

Gov. DeWine shared more stories of informal social gatherings, where he says the majority of the spread is taking place.

“Halloween parties are fun, but they make no sense this year. Save it ‘til next year,” he said.

“We can’t be doing things like Halloween parties,” DeWine continued. “Thanksgiving has got to be different. Christmas has got to be different.”

The latest numbers will be released at 2 p.m. Friday.

Gov. DeWine’s next press conference will be held next Thursday.